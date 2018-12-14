BWW TV Exclusive: Katie Lynch Joins a Christmas Kickline with the Radio City Rockettes!

It's the most wonderful time of the year to be in New York City. That's because now through January 1, you can celebrate the holiday season at 2018 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. For tickets, visit: www.rockettes.com/christmas or the Radio City box office.

The 2018 Christmas Spectacular features a brand-new finale scene, "Christmas Lights," a stunning example of how innovation is blended with tradition. The finale begins at the conclusion of the "Living Nativity" scene with the original light of Christmas - the North Star. Fragments of light suddenly appear as aerialists fly across the Great Stage. One hundred Intel®Shooting StarTM mini drones, representing Christmas lights, create various images and animations that are synchronized to music and lighting effects. The Radio City Rockettes are then revealed, performing new choreography in glamorous new costumes designed by Tony and Drama Desk Award-nominated costume designer, Emilio Sosa.

Need a sneak peek of the new number? BroadwayWorld's own Katie Lynch hit the rehearsal room with four Rockettes to high kick through the finale. Check out the new choreography with Katie below!





