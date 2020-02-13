BWW TV Exclusive: Caitlin Kinnunen Belts Out Her Favorite Under-Rated Musical on It's the Day of the Show Y'all!

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce our new partnership with It's The Day of the Show Y'all" - a video series that teaches viewers about the hidden treasures of Musical Theatre and Broadway.

The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.

In today's very special episode, Spencer is joined by Broadway favorite Caitlin Kinnunen to give us a history lesson on one of her favorite under-rated musicals- The Spitfire Grill. Watch below as she tells us all about the show and performs "The Colors of Paradise" with Spencer. This episode features videography by Matt Marlinski, with Michael Liepper on piano.

Caitlin has appeared on Broadway in The Prom, originating the role of Emma Nolan and earning a Tony nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical. She has also been seen in The Bridges of Madison County, Spring Awakening, on the First National Tour of Next to Normal, and in numerous film and television projects including; The Intern, It's Kind of a Funny Story, Sweet Little Lies, Younger, American Vandal, The Knick, and Law & Order: SVU.





