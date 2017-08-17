Broadway Bartender
BWW TV Exclusive: BROADWAY BARTENDER Pours a Drink with THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR's Arnie Burton

Aug. 17, 2017  

If you could have a drink with anyone in the theater world, who would it be? Join Anthony Caporale, creator and performer in "The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking" as he runs down his list. Each week, he sits down at New World Stages with actors, bartenders, and personalities from New York's Theatre District to get a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to live, work, and play on Broadway. Come have a drink with us on Broadway Bartender!

In this episode of Broadway Bartender, host Anthony Caporale welcomes special guest for The Government Inspector, Arnie Burton, to the bar!

BWW TV Exclusive: BROADWAY BARTENDER Pours a Drink with THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR's Arnie Burton
