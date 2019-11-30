BWW TV: Ethan Slater and Tina Landau Get Ready for Nickelodeon's Bikini Bottom Broadcast!

Click Here for More Articles on BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE

Tina Landau and Ethan Slater are going to have the best day ever on December 7. That's because, following a critically lauded run on Broadway, The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!, will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons.

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! was filmed for television in front of a live theater audience, capturing all-new depths of theatrical innovation, where the power of optimism really can save the world.

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! cast will include Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks and Tom Kenny as 'Patchy the Pirate'. The ensemble will include Kyle Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, Jesse JP Johnson, L'ogan J'ones, Jai'len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Marie Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., Allan Washington.

Below, watch as the duo chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about reuniting to bring the musical back for the December 7 (7pm) broadcast!





