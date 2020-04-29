Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

BWW TV: Don't Stand So Close to The Skivvies!

Article Pixel Apr. 29, 2020  

After 11 weeks apart, 7 of those being in quarantine, Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley (The Skivvies) reunited on a street corner in midtown NYC to sing a medley about not standing so close. Songs in medley include: "Don't Stand So Close to Me," "I'll Stand By You," "Stand By Me," and "Stand in the Place."

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals.

Not only is the music laid bare - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their, well, skivvies, to perform. Broadway stars and performing friends are known to stop by for guest spots in their own festive attire.

BWW TV: Don't Stand So Close to The Skivvies!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW TV: Don't Stand So Close to The Skivvies!
  • BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- Foot Stretches!
  • BWW Exclusive: Songs from the Vault- Andrea McArdle Chases Rainbows
  • BWW TV: SING STREET Star Brenock O'Connor Sings 'Dream For You' for CBS SUNDAY MORNING - SUNDAY MATINEE