BWW TV: Don't Stand So Close to The Skivvies!

After 11 weeks apart, 7 of those being in quarantine, Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley (The Skivvies) reunited on a street corner in midtown NYC to sing a medley about not standing so close. Songs in medley include: "Don't Stand So Close to Me," "I'll Stand By You," "Stand By Me," and "Stand in the Place."

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals.

Not only is the music laid bare - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their, well, skivvies, to perform. Broadway stars and performing friends are known to stop by for guest spots in their own festive attire.





