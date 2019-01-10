BWW TV: Check Out the Music Video for Off-Broadway Hit WICKED CLONE

"This rare piece of visual and audio creativity was written, composed, designed, and choreographed by the Indiggo Twins-Mihaela and Gabriela Mordorcea. Based on their 500-page bestseller Wicked Clone or how to deal with the evil, the musical turns the tables on tradition by telling the story of a vampire bitten by a human being." (Griffin Miller, City Guide NY)

Wicked Clone The Cinema Musical is a unique blend of musical theatre and film spanning 7 centuries from Transylvania's 15th century to modern-day New York City and beyond.

Check Out Wicked Clone's Music Video Below!

The cinema musical - a new genre Indiggo Twins created - features epic film projections rom the beginning till the end, a 90-min symphonic soundtrack and 25 original compositions, part of the Wicked Clone or How to Deal with The Evil cast recording just released with Broadway Records.

The heroes of Wicked Clone step out of the screen to challenge you to get reborn!

Actresses Mihaela and Gabriela Modorcea interact with 7 other characters from the screen and with the audience who becomes the hero of their play!

Wicked Clone the Cinema Musical (100 mins., no intermission) is running Off-Broadway at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 West 54th St 2nd Floor, NY, New York 10019.

PERFORMANCES: December 19th thru January 13th - 5 times a week Wednesdays through Saturdays 8 PM and Sundays 3 PM

Purchase tickets here: www.smarttix.com/Event/wic422

ATA welcomes this thrilling popular event and unique musical. This is part of their FEMALE VOICES IN THEATRE initiative. Wicked Clone The Cinema Musical is the story of a vampire bitten by a human being.

Identical Twins sisters born in Transylvania in 1483, now living in New York City, reveal who vampires truly are through an original epic story. Born without a heartbeat, memories or Inspiration, Mihaela pulls her fangs out and runs from Transylvania to New York in order to love, to be a human being. Yet her Wicked Clone twin sister Gabriela follows her through time and space to bring her back to who she was. Mihaela's fangs begin to reappear. However, her dream is more powerful than any fear.

Indiggo Twins awaken the hearts through a-Holy-Fire spirited performance sharing a-one of-a-kind story about the greatest being on Earth-the human being. Through 25 original pop-gypsy melodies, a filmic and symphonic soundtrack, theatrical hip-hop choreographies, en-vogue Transylvanian costumes created by Mihaela & Gabriela Modorcea, the identical twin sisters born in Transylvania aim to inspire the audience to reach their greatest purpose in Life-to be Creators, alike God.

With a Shakespearian atmosphere and a theme in the likes of Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy or Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist, Wicked Clone The Cinema Musical is a bold challenge-a rebirth for the spectator eager to reach his greatest purpose in Life!

Don't let the Wicked Clone play your greatest role! Be a creator, be like God! Watch The Throne!

