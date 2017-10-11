BWW TV: CONWAYS on Parade! Go Inside Opening Night with the Cast

Click Here for More Articles on TIME AND THE CONWAYS

Time stopped last night at the American Airlines Theatre, when Time and the Conways officially returned to Broadway. The Roundabout Theatre Companyproduction opened last night, October 10, 2017 and BroadwayWorld was there to catch the company as they celebrated the special night.

The new Broadway production of J. B. Priestley's Time and the Conways is directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent). Time and the Conwaysstars Elizabeth McGovern as "Mrs. Conway," Steven Boyer as "Ernest," Anna Camp as "Hazel," Gabriel Ebert as "Alan,"Charlotte Parry as "Kay," and Matthew James Thomas as "Robin," withAnna Baryshnikovas "Carol," Brooke Bloom as "Madge," Alfredo Narciso as "Gerald," and Cara Ricketts as "Joan."

In 1919 Britain, Mrs. Conway ("Downton Abbey's" Elizabeth McGovern) is full of optimism during her daughter's lavish twenty-first birthday celebration. The Great War is over, wealth is in the air, and the family's dreams bubble over like champagne. Jump nineteen years into the future, though, and the Conways' lives have transformed unimaginably. This time-jumping play by J.B. Priestley(An Inspector Calls) takes place at the crossroads of today and tomorrow - challenging our notions of choice, chance and destiny.

We're taking you inside the special night below!

Related Articles