BWW TV: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Sweetens Up Broadway in Bryant Park!

The best of Broadway has performed for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances concluded this week.

Watch below as CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY's Jared Bradshaw and Ryan Foust perform "The Candy Man," "Willy Wonka! Wily Wonka!" and "Pure Imagination."

