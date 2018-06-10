BWW TV: Broadway Crash Course- Brush Up on the Nominated Shows of the Season!

Need a refresher on this season's nominated shows before the Tonys tonight? We've gotcha covered. Catch a full review below!

The nominated shows of the 2017-18 season included: Mean Girls (12), SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical (12), Angels in America (11), The Band's Visit (11), Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel (11), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two (10), My Fair Lady (10), Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh (8), Once On This Island (8), Edward Albee's Three Tall Women (6), Farinelli and The King (5),Travesties (4), Frozen (3), Lobby Hero (3), The Children (2), Junk (2), Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (2), Children of a Lesser God (1), Latin History for Morons (1), Meteor Shower (1), 1984 (1), Saint Joan (1).

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network today, June 10, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

