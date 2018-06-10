2018 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

BWW TV: Broadway Crash Course- Brush Up on the Nominated Shows of the Season!

Jun. 10, 2018  

Need a refresher on this season's nominated shows before the Tonys tonight? We've gotcha covered. Catch a full review below!

The nominated shows of the 2017-18 season included: Mean Girls (12), SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical (12), Angels in America (11), The Band's Visit (11), Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel (11), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two (10), My Fair Lady (10), Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh (8), Once On This Island (8), Edward Albee's Three Tall Women (6), Farinelli and The King (5),Travesties (4), Frozen (3), Lobby Hero (3), The Children (2), Junk (2), Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (2), Children of a Lesser God (1), Latin History for Morons (1), Meteor Shower (1), 1984 (1), Saint Joan (1).

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network today, June 10, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

BWW TV: Broadway Crash Course- Brush Up on the Nominated Shows of the Season!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Rehearsal and Interview With THE KING AND I West End Cast
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Tony Yazbeck & More in THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE
  • BWW TV: That's the Way They Got By... the Tony Nominees Reveal Their Worst Survival Jobs!
  • BWW TV: Watch The Trailer For West End Live 2018!
  • VIDEO: Michael Myers is Back in this Newly Released Trailer for HALLOWEEN Out October 19
  • BWW TV: Broadway Crash Course- Brush Up on the Nominated Shows of the Season!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       