BWW TV: Annie Golden, Joe Iconis & Family Celebrate Opening Night of BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER!

Women of a certain age have something to sing about today, as Joe Iconis' newest musical, Broadway Bounty Hunter, just celebrated its opening night Off-Broadway at Greenwich House Theater.

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award Nominee Joe Iconis ("Smash", Be More Chill), who also co-wrote the book with Lance Rubin (Denton Little's Deathdate), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), Broadway Bounty Hunter is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon Supervising Associate Director) and stars Screen Actors Guild Award winner Annie Golden (Hair, Assassins Original Cast, "Orange is the New Black") in the title role.

An electric musical comedy with an irresistible, soulful new score, Broadway Bounty Hunter follows down-on-her-luck actress Annie (Annie Golden) who has just about had it with showbiz, when along comes a gig no one could have predicted: the opportunity to become a real-life, Kung Fu-fighting bounty hunter. The musical chronicles the journey of this woman of a certain age -from bad auditions on the streets of New York to beating up bad guys in the jungles of South America, and discovering her true badass identity along the way.

Below, watch as we check in with the company following their opening night bows and even hear from some of the cast of Iconis' other little show- Be More Chill!





