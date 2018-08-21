BWW TV: ANASTASIA Goes Global! Meet the Anyas of Broadway, Germany, Spain and the US Tour

The producers of the new musical, Anastasia just kicked off the show's international expansion with the debut, multilingual music video "In My Dreams/Journey to the Past" featuring all four Anyas: Broadway's Christy Altomare, Germany's Judith Caspari, the US National Tour's Lila Coogan and Spain's Jana Gomez.

In May 2017, plans for international productions of Anastasia across Europe, Asia, United Kingdom, Australia and South America were announced. In its European premiere, Anastasia will begin performances on October 3, 2018 in Madrid, Spain - the first city to open the show after Broadway. Stuttgart, Germany will be the second European city to host the production, beginning performances on November 15, 2018. The list of international markets with plans underway for Anastasia also includes Holland, Korea, Japan, Mexico, Australia, Brazil and more to be announced.

The US National Tour of Anastasia will begin performances on October 9, 2018 in Schenectady, NY and will travel to The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., Bass Concert Hall in Austin, TX, the Oriental Theatre in Chicago, The Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco and 24 other cities during the 2018/2019 season with additional cities to be announced for 2019/2020.

