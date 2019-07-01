BWW TV: 1776's Keith Hines Takes Over Instagram!

This weekend, Keith Hines piddled, twiddled and resolved as he took BroadwayWorld behind the scenes at The Muny's production of 1776! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy. Check it all out below!

Keith Hines is proud to be The Randy Mitchell Star Performer. Keith played Nick Massi in the regional premiere of Jersey Boys at The Muny last summer and couldn't be more thrilled to be returning for the 101st season! He has appeared on the national tour of Jersey Boys and in the Off-Broadway productions of Cougar the Musical and Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man. His other credits include Beauty and the Beast, Camelot, 1776, The Crucible, Les Miserables, and Urban Cowboy. He received his Master's Degree in Music from Oklahoma City University and acting at Jayd McCarty's The Studio/New York. For backstage shenanigans and more, follow him on Instagram at @keithhinesjr!

"Exactly 50 years after it won the Tony Award for Best Musical, 1776 remains a powerful American musical," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "Following his triumphant production of Gypsy last season, director Rob Ruggerio, this creative team and cast are sure to create a bold and beautiful show."

Joining the previously announced Robert Petkoff (John Adams), Adam Heller(Benjamin Franklin) and Keith Hines(Thomas Jefferson) are Jenny Powers(Abigail Adams) and Ali Ewoldt (Martha Jefferson). Additional members of the Continental Congress include George Abud (James Wilson), Ryan Andes (Richard HenryLee), Reed Armstrong (Dr. Lyman Hall), Patrick Blindauer (Samuel Chase), Harry Bouvy(Andrew McNair), Dean Christopher (Joseph Hewes), Bobby Conte Thornton (Edward Rutledge), Ben Davis(John Dickinson), J.D. Daw (Robert Livingston), Gary Glasgow(Charles Thomson), Philip Hoffman (Caesar Rodney), Michael Thomas Holmes (George Read), Joneal Joplin(Stephen Hopkins), Brian Keane (Col. Thomas McKean), Benjamin Love (A Leather Apron), Larry Mabrey (Lewis Morris), Ben Nordstrom (Dr. Josiah Bartlett), Rich Pisarkiewicz (Painter), Alex Prakken (Courier), Michael James Reed (John Hancock), Greg Roderick (Roger Sherman) and Jerry Vogel (Rev. John Witherspoon).

1776 is directed by Rob Ruggiero and choreographed by Enrique Brown with music direction by James Moore. The production team leading 1776 includes scenic design by Luke Cantarella, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by John Lasiter, sound design by John Shiversand David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Leah J. Loukas. Production stage manager is Nancy Uffner. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

With the American Revolution underway, a nation's independence is ready to be claimed. The three-time Tony Award-winning 1776 sets ablaze the historic signing of the Declaration of Independence and illuminates the personalities, passions and compromises that created a nation. Featuring a telling score that includes "Sit Down, John," "He Plays the Violin" and "Momma Look Sharp," this Muny production will mesmerize, delight and inspire you.





Related Articles