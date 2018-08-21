BWW Social: Go Behind The Scenes Of Samantha Massell at 54 Below Tonight on BWW's Instagram

BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes of Samantha Massell's 54 below show tonight! Tune in to our Instagram beginning around 9:00 PM EST for backstage photos, video, and beginning around 9:30 PM EST - video highlights from the concert!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram here!

Recent star of the acclaimed Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof and the lauded revival of Rags, Samantha Massell is thrilled to bring her sold-out debut solo show back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Featuring notable songs that shaped her career, as well as a few of her personal favorites, this evening is sure to be an experience you won't want to miss. Join us as we journey with Samantha through her past, present, and future with music and stories and special guests.

Audiences at each performance can expect special guest stars to join Samantha on stage. Tonight's featured guests are Laura Osnes and Sara Kapner!

For tickets and more visit https://54below.com/events/samantha-massell-2/

