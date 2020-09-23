BWW Prompts: Who Are Some of Your Favorite Broadway Riffers?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Today we asked our readers for their favorite riffers!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Hands down, Jessica Vosk aka the QUEEN OF RIFFS!" @Katieashaffer17

"The one and only Darren Criss! Have you listened to 'Hey Jude' Glee version? He is crazy" @rebecafrancoro1

"Renee Rapp and Taylor Louderman are unbeatable. There riffs in Mean Girls are the most satisfying things to hear." @NoaBerger7

"Hands down Solea Pfeiffer. Her riffs are AMAZING!" @dube_lexi

"Ben Fankhauser. He's iconic. We stan Benoncé." @lisamcl12341234

Instagram

"DeMarius R. Copes" @joshuaburrage

"Did I hear you say Ben Platt?" @whizkidofbroadway

"Christopher Jackson. Especially in 'One Last Time' and 'When You're Home." @maurensandlulligan

"Cynthia Erivo!!!!!!" @nateiskelp

"Phillipa Soo. She's able to capture a lot emotion while she sings and her voice just sound angelic. I get chills every time I hear her sing." @ivana_yue

Facebook

"Shoshana Bean, the queen of the well placed, well timed riff. As evidenced by her ending riff in "Defying Gravity". I rest my case." Evan Tait

"Idina Menzel hands down! She's the greatest!" Yana Razumny

"Bonnie Milligan" Jessica Walsh

"Bradley Dean and Lena Hall in Bat Out of Hell, singing those crazy Jim Steinman high notes on top of a convertible." Kelly Phillips

"Ramin Karimloo and Katharine McPhee" Sara Powell

