BWW Photo Exclusive: First Look at HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME in Atlanta

In June of 2014, the new Broadway musical HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME, based on the music of Tupac Shakur, opened on Broadway. Starring the spoken word artist Saul Williams, as well as Broadway veterans Tonya Pinkins (CAROLINE OR CHANGE) and Christopher Jackson (IN THE HEIGHTS), the show shuttered after just 17 previews and 38 performances.

The unique musical is getting a second chance at Atlanta's True Colors Theater Company, co-founded by 'Holler' director Kenny Leon in 2002. The show opened at the 375-seat theater located in Atlanta's Cascade Heights neighborhood on September 12th and will run through October 8th. Leon will once again direct.

Holler If Ya Hear Me is an American musical inspired by the music and lyrics of late rapper Tupac Shakur. The music of one of the 20th century's most influential and culturally prominent voices comes to life in this non-biographical musical about friendship, family, revenge, change, and hope. 'On our block we still pray' (Tupac Shakur- "My Block") is at the heart of this moving original musical. Peek into a window of urban realities as inner-city families struggle for peace against daily challenges that are relevant issues in our society today.

Featuring a 19-person cast, the hip-hop musical, which pre-datEd Hamilton, uses Shakur's music and poetry to tell a story about love, community, and second chances. While the original Broadway storyline will remain largely intact, recent events in the country may breathe new meaning into it.

Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive first look at the cast in action!

Photo Credit: Bill Ransom and Carey Williams



Rob Demery as John



Theresa Hightower and D. Woods



Lisa Rozier and Antavius Ellison



Wonza Johnson, Markelle Gay and Antavius Ellison