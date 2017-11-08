BWW Morning Brief November 8th, 2017: OFFICE HOUR, WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - November 07, 2017

Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth stopped by WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE and shared her idea for a cameo in the upcoming WICKED movie, sharing 'I think it would be cool if Idina and I were just in a crowd scene.'. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Jordan Fisher & Corbin Bleu Team for a Perfect Score on DWTS

by BWW News Desk - November 07, 2017

For the Trios Round of competition. former DWTS competitor and Broadway alum Corbin Bleu (IN THE HEIGHTS, HOLIDAY INN) was brought on board to perform a steamy salsa, featuring pyrotechnics and laser beams.. (more...)

3) Max von Essen Will Take Over as 'Gleb' in ANASTASIA This December

by BWW News Desk - November 07, 2017

The producers of ANASTASIA announced that Tony Award nominee Max von Essen to return to Broadway to play Gleb in the hit Broadway musical ANASTASIA on December 5, 2017. Von Essen to take over for original company member Ramin Karimloo.. (more...)

4) Michael Urie-Led HAMLET Finds Full Cast at Shakespeare Theatre Company

by BWW News Desk - November 07, 2017

The Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) announces the cast and creative team for Hamlet, directed by STC Artistic Director Michael Kahn and featuring acclaimed actor Michael Urie as the tortured Danish prince. Shakespeare's most celebrated tragedy will run January 16-February 25, 2018 at Sidney Harman Hall.. (more...)

5) Broadway's ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Bows This Week; Lottery Policy Announced!

by BWW News Desk - November 07, 2017

Once On This Island begins preview performances this Thursday, November 9th with an official opening on Sunday, December 3rd at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W. 50th street, NYC). Beginning Thursday, November 9, a limited number of $39.50 same-day tickets will be made available prior to each performance of Once On This Island.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-OFFICE HOUR opens tonight at The Public Theater!

-Hal Linden will be honored with Arena Stage's 2017 American Artist Award tonight!

-WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST opens tonight at WP Theater!

-TOFT founder Betty Corwin will receive LPTW's 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award tonight!

-And Victor L. Cahn's ROMANTIC TRAPEZOID opens tonight at Theatre Row!

BWW Exclusive: BEAUTIFUL's Kara Lindsay is a natural woman with Katie's Granola Bars in the latest episode of Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch!

What we're geeking out over: Darren Criss in this sexy teaser for THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE!

What we're watching: The cast of THE BAND'S VISIT on Broadway in action!

Social Butterfly: Hear what Jason Mraz's family and fans thought of his performance in WAITRESS!

A dream is a soft place to land. pic.twitter.com/ImADd5sr41 - Jason Mraz (@jason_mraz) November 7, 2017

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

