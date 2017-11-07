VIDEO: Jordan Fisher & Corbin Bleu Team for a Perfect Score on DWTS

HAMILTON alum Jordan Fisher and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold returned to the top of the leaderboard on last night's DANCING WITH THE STARS. For their first number, the couple performed a psychedelic Quickstep to Pharrell Williams' "Chuck Berry" which drew a standing ovation from judge Len Goodman. Judge Carrie Ann described the routine as "if Bob Fosse and Austin Powers had a baby." The pair earned a perfect score of 30.

Next up was the Trios Round of competition. Former DWTS competitor and Broadway alum Corbin Bleu (IN THE HEIGHTS, HOLIDAY INN) was brought on board to join the couple in an energetic salsa, featuring pyrotechnics and laser beams. Said Len of the routine: "Normally, they say two is company and three is a crowd. On this occasion, three was perfect." They ended with another perfect score of 30. Check out both routines below!

Fisher starred in the role of 'Doody' in FOX's Emmy-winning broadcast of GREASE LIVE! He made his Broadway debut in the Tony winning musical HAMILTON, where he took on the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.

