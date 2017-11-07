VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Reveals Most Intimidating Duet & Dream Collaborators

Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth stopped by WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE and was asked by host Andy Cohen if she would consider playing Madame Morrible in the upcoming WICKED film. Shared the actress, "I would love that actually." Watch the video here.



Later, Chenoweth revealed which duet has been most intimidating and also says with which two women she'd love to collaborate. Watch the video here!



Kristin Chenoweth won a Tony Award for her performance as Sally Brown in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN. In 2003, she originating the role of Glinda in the musical WICKED, including a nomination for another Tony. Her television roles have included Annabeth Schott in NBC's THE WEST WING and Olive Snook on the ABC comedy-drama PUSHING DAISIES, for which she won a 2009 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Chenoweth also starred in the ABC TV series GCB in 2012.



In 1997, she made her Broadway debut in STEEL PIER. Her stage work includes five City Center Encores! productions, Broadway's THE APPLE TREE in 2006, PROMISES PROMISES in 2010 and ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY in 2015.



Chenoweth has released several albums of songs, including A Lovely Way to Spend Christmas (2008), Some Lessons Learned (2011), Coming Home(2014) and The Art of Elegance (2016). Chenoweth also penned a 2009 memoir, A Little Bit Wicked.









