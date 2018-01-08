BWW Morning Brief January 8th, 2018: 8th Annual Clive Barnes Awards, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - January 07, 2018

The unusually frigid winter now hitting New York City has made its way to Broadway, as stars of Steve Martin's new comedy Meteor Shower have been struck by winter weather illnesses, resulting in the cancellation of this afternoon's performance.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal for LITTLE WOMEN At The Barn Stage Company

by BWW News Desk - January 07, 2018

Rehearsals are underway for The Barn Stage Company's upcoming production of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Little Women, the second production in their 2017/18 season from the partnership with Temecula Presents.. (more...)

3) BWW's On This Day - January 7, 2018

by - January 07, 2018

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 7 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events! . (more...)

4) THREE TALL WOMEN's Laurie Metcalf Wins National Society Of Film Critics Award For Best Supporting Actress

by BWW News Desk - January 07, 2018

Yesterday, it was announced that Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award winner Laurie Metcalf won the Best Supporting Actress Award from the National Society of Film Critics for her performance in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird, which also won awards for Best Picture, Best Screenplay, and Best Director. Ms. Metcalf is also a nominee at tonight's Golden Globe Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, being held later this month.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: First Look at Multimedia Experience THE CRYSTAL EGG LIVE At The Vaults

by BWW News Desk - January 07, 2018

What would you do if you knew you were being watched... watched by someone you were not even aware was there? Adapted from the classic story by H.G. Wells and brought to life at The Vaults, Waterloo, Old Lamp Entertainment presents the world premiere of 'The Crystal Egg Live'; A multisensory, multidisciplinary theatrical experience set in 19th Century London. Check out photos from the show below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-The 8th Annual Clive Barnes Awards will be presented tonight at The Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center!

-Robert O'Hara's MANKIND starring Andre De Shields opens tonight at Playwrights Horizons!

-Enda Walsh's DISCO PIGS, in which HARRY POTTER's Evanna Lynch reprises her role, opens tonight at Irish Rep!

-NY Phil's new music series CONTACT! launches tonight at National Sawdust!

-The New Group's JERRY SPRINGER: THE OPERA performs tonight at the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Peter B. Lewis Theater, as part of Works & Process at the Guggenheim!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive interview with Jeremy Jordan, where he discussed taking risks, his dream collaboration, and saving Twitter!

What we're geeking out over: Caricature artist Ken Fallin releases his latest drawing - of Mark Rylance and the company of FARINELLI AND THE KING!

What we're watching: Watch Billy Porter and Stark Sands take their final bows in their return engagement in KINKY BOOTS!

Social Butterfly: NBC shares the first promo for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT. The video was posted to Twitter last night, January 7, and the video aired during the Golden Globes.

