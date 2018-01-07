VIDEO: Watch Billy Porter and Stark Sands' Final Curtain Calls in KINKY BOOTS

Kinky Boots' original stars Billy Porter and Stark Sands returned to the boots from September 26, 2017 through today, January 7, 2018. Tony Award winner Billy Porter (whose recent studio album: Billy Porter Presents The Soul of Richard Rodgers debuted at #2 on the iTunes R&B charts) and Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (who appears alongside Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in Spielberg's upcoming The Papers) reprised the roles they created as Lola and Charlie, respectively You can watch their final curtain call below, which was posted by Ivy Lin on YouTube.

The winner of six 2013 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony® Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony® Award-winnerHarvey Fiersteinand direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fifth year, an Olivier Award-winning production in London, an Australian production that opened in October 2016 and an upcoming production in Germany. Other previous productions include a National Tour that played more than US 80 cities, an Award-winning, extended run in Toronto, two productions in Korea, and a Japanese language production. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

