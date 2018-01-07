METEOR SHOWER
Click Here for More Articles on METEOR SHOWER

Flu Strikes METEOR SHOWER on Broadway; Sunday Matinee Cancelled

Jan. 7, 2018  

Flu Strikes METEOR SHOWER on Broadway; Sunday Matinee Cancelled

The unusually frigid winter now hitting New York City has made its way to Broadway, as stars of Steve Martin's new comedy Meteor Shower have been struck by winter weather illnesses, resulting in the cancellation of this afternoon's performance.

Both the show's leading ladies Amy Schumer and Laura Benanti are currently home sick. In a statement, producer Joey Parnes said, "We're really sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience today's audience will experience, and we look forward to welcoming back Amy and Laura next week."

The show will resume regular performances as scheduled, Tuesday, January 9. Ticket buyers should contact their point of purchase for exchanges and refunds.

Starring Emmy Award winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key, both in their Broadway debut, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos, Meteor Shower, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, plays through Sunday, January 21 only at the Booth Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased online at MeteorOnBroadway.com, via Telecharge.com or by phone at 212 239 6200, or by visiting the Booth Theatre box office (222 West 45th St.).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • VIDEO: Olympic Skater Wows Crowd with HAMILTON-Themed Routine
  • Sara Bareilles to Portray Mary Magdalene in NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT
  • Austin Scott, Nicholas Christopher, Julia K Harriman, Sabrina Sloan, and Chris De'sean Lee to Join First National Tour of HAMILTON
  • Ben Platt, Patti LuPone to Perform Broadway Tribute at 2018 GRAMMY AWARDS
  • DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tours to Seattle January 2019, Full Line Up for Broadway at The Paramount
  • THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Soundtrack to Hit No. 1 on Billboard 200

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com