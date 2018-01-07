THREE TALL WOMEN's Laurie Metcalf Wins National Society Of Film Critics Award For Best Supporting Actress

Yesterday, it was announced that Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award winner Laurie Metcalf won the Best Supporting Actress Award from the National Society of Film Critics for her performance in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird, which also won awards for Best Picture, Best Screenplay, and Best Director. Ms. Metcalf is also a nominee at tonight's Golden Globe Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, being held later this month.

Metcalf returns to Broadway this spring in the eagerly anticipated revival of Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning Three Tall Women alongside two-time Academy Award winner Glenda Jackson and Tony Award nominee Alison Pill. Directed by two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello, Three Tall Women begins preview performances on Tuesday, February 27 ahead of an official opening on Thursday, March 29 at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

Hailed as "essential viewing" by Ben Brantley of the New York Times, Three Tall Women is a "spellbinding masterpiece" (Time Magazine) and "Edward Albee's best play, period!" (New York Post). In addition to the Pulitzer, Three Tall Women also won the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Play.

www.threetallwomenbroadway.com

www.omdkc.com

www.twitter.com/omdkc





Related Articles