Wake Up With BWW 11/17: ANNIE LIVE! Casting, Inside COMPANY Re-Opening, and More!

The cast of Company

Today's top stories include full casting announced for Annie Live! Plus, we're taking you inside Company's first performance back on Broadway with photos and videos from the big night.

Additionally, check out photos from the Spring Awakening reunion concert, and the New York premiere of tick, tick...BOOM!

Photos: Inside SPRING AWAKENING Reunion Concert

by Stephi Wild

The entire original cast of Broadway's Spring Awakening participated, including Jonathan Groff, Lauren Pritchard, Lea Michele, Skylar Astin, John Gallagher, Jr., Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, Gideon Glick, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken.. (more...)

Jenn Colella, Nikki M. James, Phillipa Soo & More to Star in SUFFS at The Public Theater

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Public Theater announced casting today for the World Premiere of SUFFS, a new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Public Theater Artist-in-Residence Shaina Taub, choreography by Obie Award winner Raja Feather Kelly, and direction by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman.. (more...)

Photos: TICK, TICK... BOOM! Has its Official New York Premiere

by Jennifer Broski

In attendance were Lin-Manuel Miranda (Director/Producer), Andrew Garfield (Cast), Alexandra Shipp (Cast), Vanessa Hudgens (Cast), Robin de Jesús (Cast), Judith Light (cast), Joshua Henry (Cast), Ben Levi Ross (Cast), Steven Levenson (Writer/EP), Brian Grazer (Producer), and Julie Oh (Producer).. (more...)

Photos: First-Look at MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season Four

by Michael Major

Amazon Prime Video has released a first-look at the highly anticipated fourth season of Amy Sherman-Palladino's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel! Check out Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shaloub, and Marin Hinkle in the new photos posted to the Amazon's Instagram account. The fourth season will also feature Gideon Glick, Reid Scott, Jane Lynch, and more.. (more...)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Sets Digital & Blu-Ray Release

by Michael Major

The digital, Blu-rayTM and DVD releases will include over an hour of brand-new bonus content including an in-depth look at the music of the film, one-of-a-kind mini documentaries with cast, Ben Platt's personal reflection on his character, and a never-before-seen making of featurette with cast and crew.. (more...)

K-Pop Spotlight: Xiumin of EXO Takes the Stage in HADESTOWN in South Korea

by Stephi Wild

Hadestown is now playing in South Korea, and BroadwayWorld is teaching you all about one K-Pop star who is taking on a lead role!. (more...)

Company Returns

Last night, the revival of COMPANY starring Tony winner Katrina Lenk and two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone resumed previews on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. COMPANY will open on Thursday, December 9.

Check out our photo and video coverage below!

VIDEOS: Inside COMPANY's First Performance Back on Broadway

Photos: Inside COMPANY's First Preview Back on Broadway!

Annie Live!

The full cast of the star-studded broadcast has now been revealed! The ensemble will feature Felice Kakaletris as Molly, Cate Elefante as Kate, Sophie Knapp as July, Tessa Frascogna as Tessie, Arwen Monzon-Sanders as Duffy and Audrey Cymone as Pepper as well as Wendi Bergamini, Jadaya Bivins, Brittany Conigatti, Ben Davis, Zachary Downer, and more.

Get a first look at the cast in action in the rehearsal video below!

VIDEO: First-Look at the Cast of ANNIE LIVE! in Rehearsal

Diana officially opens on Broadway tonight!

Diana celebrates the life of Princess Diana and the light of her legacy that continues to shine across the world. The musical has book and lyrics by Tony winner Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Bryan. Direction is by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, choreography by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine and musical supervision and arrangements by Olivier winner Ian Eisendrath.

Returning to the production include Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. The complete cast of Diana includes Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Richard Gatta, Alex Hairston, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Libby Lloyd, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Anthony Murphy, Kristen Faith Oei, Laura Stracko, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Michael Williams.

