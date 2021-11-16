Photos: Inside COMPANY's First Preview Back on Broadway!

Last night, the revival of Company starring Tony winner Katrina Lenk and two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone resumed previews on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Company will open on Thursday, December 9.

Check out photos below!

The night started with a pre-performance speech from director Marianne Elliott where she surprised the audience by bringing the full cast of Company to the stage. Then LuPone dedicated the performance to composer Stephen Sondheim who was in the audience and leading the first of a total of an unprecedented eight standing ovations.

Following the performance, over 2,000 mylar balloons were distributed to the audience and when LuPone and Lenk left the stage door, they were showered with confetti and glitter for adoring fans as they stopped to speak to reporters.

Following the critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in London's West End, the visionary new production of Sondheim and George Furth's landmark American musical, Company, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott comes to Broadway starring Tony and Grammy Award winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony Award and two-time Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne.

Joining Lenk and LuPone are some of New York's most beloved and accomplished actors including Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Bobby Conte as P.J., Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Manu Narayan as Theo, and Rashidra Scott as Susan.

The complete cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive."

Tickets can be purchased at www.companymusical.com, www.telecharge.com, by calling (800) 447-7400, or at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre box office.

Signage at The Bernard Jacobs Theater



Signage at The Bernard Jacobs Theater



Signage at The Golden Theater



Signage at The Bernard Jacobs Theater



Onstage Signage



The Ensemble



Manu Narayan, Claybourne Elder and Bobby Conte Thornton



Rashidra Scott and Greg Hildreth



Christopher Fitzgerald and Nikki Renee Daniels



Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber



Etai Benson and Matt Doyle



Patti LuPone and Terence Archie



Patti LuPone



Patti LuPone



Katrina Lenk



Katrina Lenk



Jennifer Simard, Etai Benson, Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, Matt Doyle



Etai Benson, Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, Matt Doyle,Christopher Sieber and Terence Archie



Christopher Fitzgerald, Jennifer Simard, Etai Benson, Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, Matt Doyle,Christopher Sieber, Terence Archie, Nikki Renée Daniels, Greg Hildreth and Bobby Conte Thornton



Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk



Christopher Fitzgerald, Jennifer Simard, Etai Benson, Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, Matt Doyle,Christopher Sieber and Terence Archie



Claybourne Elder, Rashidra Scott, Christopher Fitzgerald, Jennifer Simard, Etai Benson, Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, Matt Doyle,Christopher Sieber,Terence Archie, Nikki Renée Daniels, Greg Hildreth and Bobby Conte Thornton



Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk