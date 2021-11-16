K-Pop Spotlight: Xiumin of EXO Takes the Stage in HADESTOWN in South Korea

Hadestown is now playing in South Korea, and BroadwayWorld is teaching you all about one K-Pop idol who is taking on a lead role!

Xiumin in Hadestown

Xiumin, born Kim Min-seok, is best known as one of nine members in the K-Pop boy group EXO, under SM Entertainment. However, he's currently taking the stage in a different way, starring as Orpheus in Hadestown.

Though Xiumin is known for being an idol, he is no stranger to the world of theatre and acting. In January 2015, he made his musical theatre debut, playing the character of Aquila in the SM Entertainment musical School OZ alongside labelmates Changmin, Key, Luna, Suho and Seulgi. He also appeared in Army musicals Return: The Promise of That Day (2019), and Return (2020), while serving his mandatory military service.

In addition to his work on stage, Xiumin appeared on screen in the Film Seondal: The Man Who Sells the River (2016), as well as in the drama Falling for Challenge (2015).

Who is Xiumin?

Xiumin is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO, its sub-group EXO-M and its sub-unit EXO-CBX. He was born in Guri, Gyeonggi province, South Korea on March 26, 1990.

In 2008, Xiumin won second place in the SM Everysing Contest before becoming a trainee for SM Entertainment later that year. In 2012, he was revealed as the seventh member of EXO. The group debuted on April 8, 2012.

Xiumin remained an active member of EXO until he enlisted for his mandatory military service on May 7, 2019, serving active duty. Following his enlistment, he released his debut solo single, "You", on May 9. He took his final military leave in November 2020, and did not return to the army due to the military's COVID-19 prevention measures. He was discharged on December 6.

EXO made their most recent comeback in June 2021, with "Don't Fight The Feeling", which marked the return of Xiumin, alongside fellow members Lay and D.O., for the first time since "Don't Mess Up My Tempo" in 2018.

Check out the music video for "Don't Fight the Feeling" below!

About Hadestown

Hadestown is now playing at LG Art Center in South Korea as the first internationally licensed production. Performances are set to run through 27 February 2022. Tickets can be purchased here. The cast includes Hwan Hee Kim, Sooha Kim, Hyun Jun Ji, Joon Mo Yang, Woo Hyung Kim, Hong Seok Kang, Jae Rim Choi, Hyung Gyun Zo, Kang Hyun Park, Xiumin, Hyena Park, and Sun Young Kim.

The acclaimed new musical is by singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.