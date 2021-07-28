Wake Up With BWW 7/28: New WEST SIDE STORY Movie Trailer, WICKED Tour to Resume Next Week, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Wicked will be the first Broadway tour to resume performances, returning next week. Plus, check out all new photos of the cast in action!

A brand-new special look has been released for Steven Spielberg's hotly anticipated remake of the musical classic West Side Story! The new sneak peek includes never-before-seen clips of the film, along with extended audio of Academy Award-winner Rita Moreno performing the song, "Somewhere"!

1) WICKED Will Be the First Broadway Tour to Resume Performances, Kicking Off Next Week; Plus All New Photos!

by Stephi Wild

The producers of the hit musical have also announced complete casting for the relaunch of the North American Tour. Talia Suskauer (Elphaba), Allison Bailey (Glinda), Sharon Sachs (Madame Morrible) and Tony Award and Drama Desk Award winner Cleavant Derricks (The Wizard) will return to their roles.. (more...)

2) Amar Ramasar Will Retire In May After 20 Years With City Ballet

by BWW Staff

Amar Ramasar will retire from City Ballet in May after 20 years with the company. Ramasar has previously 'accused of sending inappropriate texts and photos of other City Ballet dancers.' His final performance will be Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream.. (more...)

3) LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS New Cast Album With Groff, Blanchard & Borle to be Released on CD in September

by Chloe Rabinowitz

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS will release Little Shop of Horrors - The New Cast Album on CD online and in stores Tuesday, September 21, the same day the acclaimed, Off-Broadway revival resumes performances at the Westside Theatre.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Muny's SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

by Alan Henry

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Muny's production of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE! Get a first look at the cast in action.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Ethan Slater and Nick Blaemire Talk EDGE OF THE WORLD: THE MUSICAL World Premiere Concept Recording

Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical, Who's Your Baghdaddy) and Drama Desk nominee Nick Blaemire (tick, tick...BOOM!, Glory Days) have teamed up for the world premiere concept recording of EDGE OF THE WORLD: THE MUSICAL.

The recording features Slater, Blaemire, Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady, Big Fish), and Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, Spring Awakening), and is available on Friday, August 6th wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com

What we're watching: Get A Special Look at Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY

A brand-new special look has been released for Steven Spielberg's hotly anticipated remake of the musical classic West Side Story!

The new sneak peek includes never-before-seen clips of the film, along with extended audio of Academy Award-winner Rita Moreno performing the song, "Somewhere"!

