VIDEO: Get A Special Look at Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY

A brand-new special look has been released for Steven Spielberg's hotly anticipated remake of the musical classic West Side Story!

The new sneak peek includes never-before-seen clips of the film, along with extended audio of Academy Award-winner Rita Moreno performing the song, "Somewhere"!

See the new teaser here!

The film was originally scheduled to be released in theatres on December 18, 2020, but was pushed December 10, 2021. It stars Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony and has an ensemble cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno.

