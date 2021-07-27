LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS New Cast Album With Groff, Blanchard & Borle to be Released on CD in September

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS will release Little Shop of Horrors - The New Cast Album on CD online and in stores Tuesday, September 21, the same day the acclaimed, Off-Broadway revival resumes performances at the Westside Theatre. This production is the recipient of 2020 "Outstanding Revival" Awards from the Drama Desk, the Drama League and the Outer Critics Circle. The CD is now available for pre-order. The recording, which was nominated for a 2021 "Best Musical Theater Album" Grammy Award, is currently available in all digital and streaming platforms. The album is produced by Alan Menken, Will Van Dyke, Frank Wolf, and Michael Mayer - and executive produced by the show's producers, Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens and Hunter Arnold. To stream or download the album, or pre-order the CD, please visit: www.ghostlightrecords.com/little-shop-of-horrors-new-off-broadway-cast-album.html

Little Shop of Horrors - The New Cast Album features original Off-Broadway cast members: Tony nominee Jonathan Groff (Seymour), Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard (Audrey), two-time Tony winner Christian Borle, who also won 2020 Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards for this production (Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.), Tom Alan Robbins (Mushnik), Kingsley Leggs (The Voice of Audrey II), Ari Groover (Ronnette), Salome Smith (Crystal), Joy Woods (Chiffon), Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain. Blanchard was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award and a 2020 Drama Desk Award for her performance in the show.

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's landmark musical Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, opened at the Westside Theatre to critical acclaim on October 17, 2019.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Green and Steve Martin. Now, the musical makes its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

This production of Little Shop of Horrors, is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors ("Outstanding Revival," "Outstanding Director": Michael Mayer, "Outstanding Actor in a Musical": Jonathan Groff, and "Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical": Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for "Outstanding Revival of a Musical," as well as "Distinguished Performance" nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for "Outstanding Revival of a Musical" and "Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical" for Christian Borle, in addition to an "Outstanding Actress" nomination for Tammy Blanchard and "Outstanding Scenic Design" nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical" for Christian Borle, as well as a "Best Revival" nomination, an "Outstanding Lead Actor" nomination for Jonathan Groff and an "Outstanding Supporting Actress" nomination for Ari Groover.

Joining Michael Mayer on the creative team are Choreographer Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels Associate), Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony); Puppets by Monkey Boys Productions; and Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello.

Little Shop of Horrors is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth.

TICKETS & SAFETY PROTOCOLS:

Tickets - starting at $69 - are on sale now for performances beginning September 21, 2021 through January 2, 2022 at Telecharge.com/ (212) 239-6200. The regular performance schedule through November 1, 2021 is Tuesday at 7:00 PM, Wednesday at 2:00 and 8:00 PM, Thursday at 7:00 PM, Friday at 8:00 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM and Sunday at 3:00 PM. The regular performance schedule from November 2, 2021 - January 2, 2022 is Tuesday - Thursday at 7:00 PM, Friday at 8:00 PM, Saturday at 2:00 and 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM. Holiday Week schedules may vary. Box Office Hours will be announced shortly.

The Westside Theatre and the producers of Little Shop of Horrors are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for audiences, performers, and staff. All audience and staff members will be required to follow all CDC, NYS, and NYC health guidelines at the time of performance. COVID protocols may include mask enforcement, social distancing, temperature checks, online health screenings, vaccination and/or negative test verification. The Westside Theatre will implement increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements based on city and state requirements. Please note that these guidelines are subject to change, based on mandates from governmental authorities at the time of the performance.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 200 records over the past 20 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Band's Visit, The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Ghostlight has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Billy Porter, and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theater composers and has developed extensive relationships with Jason Robert Brown, Michael John LaChiusa, and David Yazbek, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, Tom Kitt, Joe Iconis, and Shaina Taub. Ghostlight Records is part of the Arts Music division at Warner Music Group.

"LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS: THE NEW CAST ALBUM" TRACK LIST

1. Prologue / Little Shop of Horrors

2. Skid Row (Downtown)

3. Da-Doo

4. Grow for Me

5. Ya Never Know

6. Somewhere That's Green

7. Closed for Renovation

8. Dentist!

9. Mushnik & Son

10. Sudden Changes

11. Feed Me (Git It!)

12. Now (It's Just the Gas)

13. Act I Finale

14. Call Back in the Morning

15. Suddenly Seymour

16. Suppertime

17. The Meek Shall Inherit

18. Sominex / Suppertime (Reprise)

19. Somewhere That's Green (Reprise)

20. Da-Doo (Reprise)

21. Finale (Don't Feed the Plants)