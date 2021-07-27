VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Muny's SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUNY

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Muny's production of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE! Get a first look at the cast in action below. Smokey Joe's Cafe's complete cast includes Charl Brown, Michael Campayno, Mykal Kilgore, Tiffany Mann, Hayley Podschun, Dee Roscioli, Christopher Sams, Nasia Thomas and Jason Veasey.

The company is also joined by by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.

Smokey Joe's Cafe is directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, with music direction by Abdul Hamid Royal, and choreography by Josh Walden, based on original choreography by Dodge.

The production team leading Smokey Joe's Cafe includes scenic design by Edward E. Haynes Jr., costume design by Sully Ratke, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Kevan Loney and wig design by Kelley Jordan. The production stage manager is Matthew Lacey.

Smokey Joe's Cafe, the songs of Leiber and Stoller, features words and music by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller.

Ben E. King, The Coasters, Elvis Presley, Peggy Lee and The Drifters - what do they have in common? Besides being some of the most popular artists of the 50s and 60s, their hits, and over 35 others, are the bread and butter of Smokey Joe's Cafe. Set in St. Louis' historic Gaslight Square, Broadway's longest-running musical revue includes Grammy Award-winning favorites such as "Yakety Yak," "Jailhouse Rock," "On Broadway" and "Love Potion No. 9." With this generation-defining Muny premiere, audiences will be dancing in the aisles.