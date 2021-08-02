Wake Up With BWW 8/2: Look at BEETLEJUICE in South Korea, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Check out an inside look at tech rehearsal for Pass Over on Broadway, in an all new video from producer Jordan Roth!

Get a first look at Beetlejuice in South Korea, in a video of the cast performing the song 'That Beautiful Sound'!

Plus, hear from Lucy St. Louis about being the West End's first Black Christine in The Phantom of the Opera.

1) Obituary: Alvin Ing Dies at 89

by Robert Diamond

BroadwayWorld is sad to report that legendary actor Alvin Ing has passed away at 89 years old. . (more...)

2) Where Are They Now? Catch Up on the Careers of the Original Cast of MEAN GIRLS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers! Next up, the original cast of Mean Girls!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Lucy St. Louis on Being the First Black Christine in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in the West End, and More

by Stephi Wild

'I never saw women in lead roles that look like me, and I was always kind of told that you're going to be playing certain roles,' she said. 'And they were roles that were made for Black performers. I want everybody to know that they can be in this position because when you see it you believe it.'. (more...)

4) ICYMI: Watch the Top 10 College Students Perform for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!

by Team BWW

Next on Stage: Dance Edition is back with season 2 of our online dancing competition! Miss the announcement of our college top 10? Check out the episode here!. (more...)

5) Win Tickets to Sergio Mendes' BLAME IT ON RIO! at the Hollywood Bowl!

by Team BWW

Two lucky readers will win two tickets to Sergio Mendes' show, Blame It on Rio!, live at the Hollywood Bowl on August 15. The contest closes on Sunday, August 8 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.. (more...)

What we're watching: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE in South Korea Performs 'That Beautiful Sound'

Check out a new clip from BEETLEJUICE in South Korea! Watch as the cast performs the show stopping number, "That Beautiful Sound" here!

The production is now on stage for a limited run through August at the Sejong Arts Center in Seoul.

Social Butterfly: Get an Inside Look at Tech Rehearsal For PASS OVER on Broadway

Producer Jordan Roth has provided an inside look at tech rehearsal for Pass Over, which begins Broadway performances next week.

"One of my favorite moments in my job is getting to welcome new shows to their new home on the first day of tech rehearsals in the theatre. This one especially," Roth writes in the caption.

"After a year and a half, and so much longer than that, to welcome the extraordinary company of Pass Over home to the August Wilson Theatre. To share all that has come before, and look towards all that will follow. To be together, in fellowship, again. And for the first time. Join us for the first new play of Broadway, starting Wednesday August 4."

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mary-Louise Parker, who turns 57 today!

Parker was last seen on Broadway in Heisenberg in 2016. Other credits include: The Snow Geese [Broadway], Hedda Gabler [Broadway], Dead Man's Cell Phone [Off-Broadway], Escape: 6 Ways to Get Away (2) [Broadway], Reckless [Broadway], Proof[Broadway], Proof [Off-Broadway], Communicating Doors [Off-Broadway], How I Learned to Drive [Off-Broadway], Bus Stop [Broadway], Four Dogs and a Bone [Off-Broadway], Babylon Gardens [Off-Broadway], Prelude to a Kiss [Broadway], Prelude to a Kiss [Off-Broadway], and The Art of Success [Off-Broadway].

