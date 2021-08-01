Where Are They Now? Catch Up on the Careers of the Original Cast of MEAN GIRLS

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers!

Next up, the original cast of Mean Girls!

Erika Henningsen originated the role of Cady Heron in Mean Girls on Broadway! In 2019, Henningsen starred as Helen in Stephen Sondheim's Saturday Night at Second Stage Theater as a part of the theater's 'Musical Mondays' weekly concert series, opposite Mean Girls co-star Kyle Selig. In January 2020, prior to the Broadway shutdown, it was announced that Henningsen would be joining the Broadway cast of the new musical Flying Over Sunset. Flying Over Sunset is currently scheduled to begin performances on Thursday, November 11 and open on Monday, December 13 in the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Henningsen helped reopen the The Green Room 42 with concerts in April and May of 2021. Henningsen is currently set to appear in 54 Sings Maggie Rogers at Feinstein's/54 Below in November 2021.

In July of 2021, Henningsen announced her engagement to her Mean Girls co-star Kyle Selig!

Taylor Louderman originated the role of Regina George in Mean Girls, and earned a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical in 2018. In 2019, as part of The Muny's 101st season, Louderman reprised her role as Lauren in Kinky Boots (she had previously played the role on Broadway in 2017.

In 2019, Louderman announced via Instagram that she would be turning her attention away from performing to focus on writing, teaching, and producing.

In 2019, Louderman announced her first Write Out Loud songwriting competition, which garnered over 500 submissions. 5 winners were selected, receiving a fully produced music video and recording of their song by Warner Music Group. Write Out Loud recently completed its third year competition! In February 2021, Louderman joined the cast of the NBC sitcom Kenan, playing the recurring role of Tami Greenlake.

Weed starred as the original Janis Sarkisian in Mean Girls on Broadway! In addition to performing, Weed teaches voice and acting lessons, and holds master classes for high school students.

In 2020, Weed joined the cast of Epix's Bridge and Tunnel, playing Lizzie. The show began airing on Sunday, January 24, 2021. A dramedy set in 1980, the series follows a group of college grads as they pursue their dreams in Manhattan while holding on to their connection of their Long Island home town.

Grey Henson joined the original cast of Mean Girls during the out-of-town tryout in 2017, and originated the role of Damian Hubbard on Broadway. He earned a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, and a nomination for a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Performer - Visiting Production.

In April of 2021, Henson joined Mean Girls co-stars Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman, Kyle Selig, and more for MTCA's Mean Girls Original Cast Reunion featuring performances, a discussion about their experiences in the show, and more.

Henson recently appeared in a music video of "I Am What I Am" featuring J. Harrison Ghee, directed/produced by Jimmy Larkin.

This summer Henson is set to teach a Broadway Workshop class, where he will 'lead students in exercises to help bring their song material and audition/performance skills to the next level'.

Ashley Park originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, which earned her nominations for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, a Drama League Award, and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical. In 2018, Park was awarded the Clarence Derwent Award, which is "given to the most promising female and male performers" in New York City, by the Actors' Equity Foundation.

In January 2020, Park starred in the Broadway production of Grand Horizons as Jess.

In 2020, Park starred in Netflix's Emily in Paris, opposite Lily Collins. The show has been renewed for a second season. Park stars in the currently streaming original podcast soap opera As the Curtain Rises as Kaye Fields.

On January 1, 2021, Park starred as Colette in the benefit concert presentation Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical. In 2021, she appeared in Tina Fey's comedy girls5eva on Peacock in the recurring role of Ashley Gold.

Kate Rockwell originated the role of Karen Smith in Mean Girls, which earned her Drama Desk Award and Helen Hayes Award nominations.

In March of 2021, it was announced that Rockwell would be joining Amazon's Harlem in a recurring role, appearing alongside Andrea Martin (Great News), Robert Ri'chard (Empire), Juani Feliz (Blue Bloods), and Sullivan Jones (The Surrogate).

Rockwell is currently set for BROADWAY SINGS Lady Gaga'S CHROMATICA, taking place on September 27 at Feinstein's/54 Below. She will be taking part in the concert alongside Krystina Alabado, Christine Dwyer, J Harrison Ghee, Natalie Joy Johnson, and more.

Kate Rockwell will be starring as Maria in The Muny's upcoming production of The Sound of Music, running Aug. 3 - 9.

Kerry Butler originated the roles of Ms. Norbury, Mrs. Heron, and Mrs. George in the out-of-town tryout of Mean Girls at The National Theatre, and went on to reprise her roles in the Broadway production. In 2018, Butler starred as Barbara Maitland in the world premiere of the musical Beetlejuice at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C., and went on to reprise the role in the Broadway production of the show from March 2019 until its closing in March 2020.

Butler took part in Broadway's Best Shows musical extravaganza "Show of Titles" in June 2021 alongside Annaleigh Ashford, Stephanie J. Block, Kerry Butler, Len Cariou, Glenn Close, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Dame Edna, Santino Fontana, and many more!

In June, Kerry Butler joined BroadwayWorld Stage Door masterclass lineup, teaching from June 15 through July 6.

Selig starred as the original Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls! In March 2019, Selig portrayed Gene, opposite Mean Girls co-star, Erika Henningsen, in Stephen Sondheim's Saturday Night at Second Stage Theater, as a part of the theater's 'Musical Mondays' weekly concert series.

In March 2021, Selig released his new album Careful Days! Also in March 2021, Selig lent his voice to the R&H Goes Pop! album, singing 'The Sweetest Sounds'.

In April 2021, Selig took part in MTCA's Mean Girls Original Cast Reunion alongside Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson,Taylor Louderman and more.

In July 2021, it was announced that Selig and Erika Henningsen had gotten engaged!

Cheech Manohar made his Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Kevin Gnapoor. In October 2020, Manohar starred in Poseidon Theater Company's online interactive installation X PART ONE: THE INSIDIOUS alognside Kim Exum, Gillian Saker and Meaghan Sands.

In May of 2021, he starred as Maneesh, in the Alliance Theatre production of DATA, a fast-paced thriller that looks behind the closed doors of Silicon Valley.

In May of 2021, Manohar starred alongside Kuhoo Verma, Aneesh Sheth, Gopal Divan and more in an all South Asian a??MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHINGa?? virtual reading.

Rick Younger originated the role of Mr. Duvall in Mean Girls on Broadway. He performed the role from the production's opening in March 2018 to its closing in March 2020.

On screen, Younger has appeared as Mezzo Mike in the TV series The Last O.G., James Brown in Celebrities to Go, and more!