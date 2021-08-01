Obituary: Alvin Ing Dies at 89

BroadwayWorld is sad to report that legendary actor Alvin Ing has passed away at 89 years old.

Born in Hawaii, Mr. Ing matriculated at the U of Hawaii and Columbia University in New York with a Bachelor and a Master's in Music Education. He began his singing and acting career in summer stock (South Pacific, Song of Norway, Oklahoma!, Annie Get Your Gun), and landed his first principal role in stock as Lun Tha in The King and I.

He has performed in five national tours, including The World of Suzie Wong, Two Gentlemen of Verona and City of Angels. Mr. Ing portrayed the Shogun's Mother in the original Broadway production of Pacific Overtures in 1976, and reprised the role 28 years later in the 2004 revival, and at East West Players. Mr. Ing toured with Flower Drum Song and has performed in more productions of FDS in the role of Wang Ta than any other actor. He starred as Chin in David Henry Hwang's 2002 revisal of the Flower Drum Song on Broadway and at the Mark Taper Forum.

Mr. Ing's TV credits include "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Third Watch," "Law and Order: Criminal Intent," "Highway to Heaven," "Dynasty," "Dallas," "Charlie's Angels," "Fantasy Island," "Falcon Crest" and "All-American Girl". He has appeared in numerous films including Final Countdown, Smilla's Sense of Snow, and the 2014 release of The Gambler opposite Mark Wahlberg as Mister Lee, a Korean casino owner. Mr. Ing released a CD, Swing with Ing in 2010, and competed on "The X Factor" in 2013. Mr. Ing resided in Los Angeles.

Photo: Lia Chang