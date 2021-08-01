VIDEO: Lucy St. Louis on Being the First Black Christine in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in the West End, and More

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Lucy St. Louis recently chatted with ITV News about starring in The Phantom of the Opera in the West End, in the role of Christine Daae.

She talked about the importance of playing this role, as a Black woman.

"I never saw women in lead roles that look like me, and I was always kind of told that you're going to be playing certain roles," she said. "And they were roles that were made for Black performers. I want everybody to know that they can be in this position because when you see it you believe it."

St. Louis went on to express her gratitude and excitement for where he career has brought her.

"If my younger self could see this now, she would be screaming inside with pure joy and happiness," she said.

Watch the full segment below!

St. Louis stars alongside Killian Donnelly as 'The Phantom.' The West End cast of Phantom also includes Rhys Whitfield as 'Raoul', Saori Oda as 'Carlotta Giudicelli', Matt Harrop as 'Monsieur Firmin', Adam Linstead as 'Monsieur André', Greg Castiglioni as 'Ubaldo Piangi', Francesca Ellis as 'Madame Giry' and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of 'Christine Daaé' will be played by Holly-Anne Hull.

They are joined by Leeroy Boone, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Jemal Felix, Erin Flaherty, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Emma Harris, Yukina Hasebe, Olivia Holland-Rose, Grace Hume, James Hume, Donald Craig Manuel, Jonathan Milton, Janet Mooney, Tim Morgan, Beatrice Penny-Toure, Michael Robert-Lowe, Nikki Skinner, Tim Southgate, Ashley Stillburn, Manon Taris, Anouk Van Laake, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker and Karen Wilkinson.

The production is now booking to 13 February 2022. Learn more at thephantomoftheopera.com.