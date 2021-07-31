VIDEO: Get an Inside Look at Tech Rehearsal For PASS OVER on Broadway

Producer Jordan Roth has provided an inside look at tech rehearsal for Pass Over, which begins Broadway performances next week.

"One of my favorite moments in my job is getting to welcome new shows to their new home on the first day of tech rehearsals in the theatre. This one especially," Roth writes in the caption.

"After a year and a half, and so much longer than that, to welcome the extraordinary company of Pass Over home to the August Wilson Theatre. To share all that has come before, and look towards all that will follow. To be together, in fellowship, again. And for the first time. Join us for the first new play of Broadway, starting Wednesday August 4."

Watch the full video below!

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's play Pass Over, directed by Obie Award winner Danya Taymor will begin performances August 4th, 2021, at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre with opening night scheduled for Sunday, September 12, 2021.

This officially makes Pass Over is the first Broadway show to begin performances since the start of the pandemic, a full month before shows were originally expected to return.

PASS OVER will feature the full original cast from the Lincoln Center Theater production: Tony Award nominee Jon Michael Hill (Superior Donuts, "Elementary"), Jeff Award nominee Namir Smallwood (Pipeline, BLKS) in his Broadway debut, and Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda, 4000 Miles). Pass Over will also mark the Broadway debuts of both Nwandu and Taymor.

Tickets are available to purchase through SeatGeek.com and will be on sale through Sunday October 10, 2021.