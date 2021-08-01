ICYMI: Watch the Top 10 College Students Perform for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage Dance

Next on Stage: Dance Edition is back with season 2 of our online dancing competition! Miss the announcement of our college top 10? Check out the episode below!

Meet the college top 10 HERE!

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.

This week was a special one for our dancers-- they showed off their moves to the tunes of Apple TV's Central Park! In this animated musical comedy, Owen Tillerman and his family live an unconventional life in New York's bustling Central Park, which Owen manages. Now, they'll have to fend off a wealthy hotel heiress who wants to turn the park into condos.