BWW Live Will Chat with COME FROM AWAY's Chad Kimball Today at 5:30

Later today, May 24, (5:30pm EST) BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg is getting up close and personal with star of Come From Away, Chad Kimball! Don't forget to tune in to our official Facebook page to submit your questions live or send us questions in advance on Twitter @BroadwayWorld with #AskChadBWW.

Tune in today at 5:30pm to watch live!

Kimball's Broadway credits include: Memphis (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC noms); Lennon; Into the Woods; The Civil War; Good Vibrations. Off-Broadway: Finian's Rainbow; My Life With Albertine; Godspell; Murder in the First. Regional: Sweeney Todd; Baby; Chess; Little Fish. TV: "The Good Wife," "Wallflowers." Chad won a Bistro Award for his solo cabaret show. More at www.chadkimball.com.

Now in its second smash hit year on Broadway, Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You