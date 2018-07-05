BWW Invite: Get Up Close with MODERN FAMILY and LOG CABIN Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson!

SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld have partnered for a filmed Conversations Q&A series to recognize and celebrate the vibrant theatre community in New York City and the actors who aspire to have a career on the stage and screen.

On Tuesday, July 10 (1pm) join us at the Robin Williams Center (247 West 54th Street) for a Career Conversations Q&A with stage and screen star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, moderated by Broadway World's Richard Ridge of "Backstage with Richard Ridge!"



Click here to RSVP. This event is free and open to non-members. Please direct any questions to nyrsvp@sagfoundation.org and write "JTF" in the subject line.



Jesse Tyler Ferguson currently stars as Mitchell Pritchett on the award-winning ABC comedy Modern Family. The show will start filming its 10th season this fall.

Ferguson is currently starring in Log Cabin, an ensemble driven comedy on Broadway with the Playwrights Horizons company. Directed by Tony Award and Obie Award winner Pam MacKinnon, Ferguson plays Ezra, the protagonist, alongside Phillip James Brannon, Cindy Cheung, Ian Harvie, Talene Monahon and Dolly Wells. The play is currently running thru July 15.

The theatre has always been Ferguson's first love. Last year he won the Drama Desk Award for "Best Solo Performance" for his 40-character turn in the Broadway production of Fully Committed. He made his Broadway debut at the age of 21 as Chip in George C. Wolfe's revival of On The Town. He later went on to originate the role of Leaf Coneybear in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Drama Desk Award, "Outstanding Ensemble Performance"). He has worked extensively with The New York Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park in such notable productions as The Merchant of Venice, The Tempest, The Winter's Tale, A Midsummer Night's Dreamand The Comedy of Errors where he performed alongside Al Pacino, Sam Waterston, Jesse L. Martin, Martha Plimpton, Hamish Linklater and Lily Rabe. Other theatre credits include world premieres of Christopher Shinn's Where Do We Live and Michael John LaChiusa's Little Fish as well as Sir Robin in Spamalot and Leo Bloom in The Producers, both at The Hollywood Bowl.

Photo Credit: Robert Mannis

