BWW Invite: Attend SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation with Jason Alexander!

SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld have partnered for a filmed Conversations Q&A series to recognize and celebrate the vibrant theatre community in New York City and the actors who aspire to have a career on the stage and screen.

On Friday, December 1 (2:00 PM) join us at the Robin Williams Center

(247 W 54th St) for a Career Conversations Q&A with Jason Alexander, moderated by BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

To RSVP simply register with your email here. You do not need to be a union member to attend this event.

Alexander's talents have produced a diverse career spanning four decades. Broadway: (orig. cast) Merrily We Roll Along; The Rink; Broadway Bound; Accomplice; Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critic awards) and the LA production of The Producers with Martin Short. Notable films: Pretty Woman; Jacob's Ladder; Love/Valor/Compassion; Dunston Checks In; Hunchback of Notre Dame; Rocky and Bullwinkle; Shallow Hal. TV: "Seinfeld" (7 Emmy noms., 2 Golden Globe noms., 4 SAG awards, 2 American Comedy Awards); "Bob Patterson;" "Listen Up;" Bye Bye Birdie; Cinderella; "Monk;" "Criminal Minds;" "Voyager." Director: For Better or Worse; "Seinfeld;" "Criminal Minds;" "Mike and Molly;" "Franklin and Bash;" "Everybody Hates Chris." Brad Paisley's ONLINE video (Country Music Award). Jason is currently the voice of Goji on Sprout's "Kody Kapow." He is the co-creator, Executive Producer and star of the new fall series "Hit The Road," which debuts this October on DirecTV's Audience network.





