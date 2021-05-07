BWW Interview: Joshua Henry Talks New Original Music, 'Tomorrow,' and Broadway's Return

The unstoppable Tony nominee Joshua Henry released his powerful & moving neo-soul acoustic cover of the Annie classic "Tomorrow" last week.

The BMG recording artist and 3x Tony nominee recently released his debut EP 'Guarantee,' which has seen coverage in the likes of Rolling Stone, Relix, American Songwriter, Under the Radar and more.

Recently, Joshua performed the National Anthem during the Mets' opening weekend at Citi Field, and became a father for the second -- and third! -- time (more via People Magazine).

"Guarantee" is Henry's latest artistic endeavor, following his success as an actor including his three Tony-nominated turns on Broadway (Scottsboro Boys, Violet and Carousel), performing as Aaron Burr in the first touring company of Hamilton, and his upcoming performance in Lin Manuel Miranda's highly anticipated directorial film debut Tick Tick... Boom!

BroadwayWorld had the pleasure of catching up with Joshua via email to talk about his new music and the upcoming Broadway return.



Read the full interview below!

What made you think to record "Tomorrow"?

I'd been singing it at several virtual concerts starting in the middle of 2020, and each time I sang my version, I would notice people were deeply affected by it. I knew it was echoing a message of hope that I needed coming out of 2020, so I wanted to spread that hope to as many people as I could.

Where does creative inspiration strike for you, in writing your own music and making covers?

There's rarely a day that goes by when I don't pick up my guitar trying to play how I feel. Many times inspiration strikes right in the middle of my music room. Other times, it can be a melody I get when I'm out for a walk. One of the things I've been working on is not bringing my headphones places (it's super hard). I just want to stay open to my thoughts, feelings, and using my senses to fuel the music I love so much.

How has the pandemic changed your life?

It focused me in a way I didn't know I needed. Thankfully, there are many things I can do well, but this pandemic pause has helped me focus on what I'm actually here to do. I believe that to be sharing a message of growth primarily through music.

What are you most excited about with the theatre world starting to return? Are you nervous about anything?

I'm most excited about the first downbeat or opening line of a play/musical. Whether as a performer or audience member, that moment of disbelief that says, 'is this actually happening?' The sharing of a story, the unfolding of a journey on stage.. that hasn't happened in such a long time- especially in NYC. If I'm nervous about anything, it's that we just do Broadway as usual. We can't let the incredible, necessary, industry shifting work over the last year go in vain.

You've had the opportunity to create some amazing stage characters; what's it like to record as you, under your own name?

The freedom I feel in sharing my own music is a fresh breath of authenticity for me that I needed to feel. I love costumes/ characters, but sharing from my heart on who I am as an artist, seeker of truth, love, husband, parent is the freedom I want to express right now.

Tell me about some projects you have coming up!

Later on this year, you'll see me in "Tick Tick Boom" on Netflix which marks Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial film debut. Being able to help tell the story of Jonathan Larson who struggled to find appreciation in his art and relationships is an honor. I'll also be releasing much more music before the year is over.. so Wait For It.

Listen to Henry's cover of "Tomorrow" and his new EP here: