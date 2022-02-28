BWW Interview: India Shanelle of BLACKLIGHT COMMUNITY at NYC Based Not-for-Profit

India Shanelle

Blacklight Community was created to empower performers by way of education, opening doors to opportunities, and encouraging constructive dialogue and collaboration.

I recently caught up with Blacklight's founder, India Shanelle and asked her some questions about the organization.

BWW: How many members currently make up the BlackLight Community?

INDIA: We are shifting our membership to be more exclusive, we started with a Facebook page with over 500 members. Once we've decided to shift to a more exclusive membership our focus has been getting to know our members and aiming for a more engaging community. We've moved to a private platform with almost 100 members that are based nationwide.

BWW: What are some of the most common issues your community encounters in the theater?

INDIA: Accurate representation and the ability to be ourselves without the assumption or requirement to fit common stereotypes. Aside from period plays/musicals, there is no reason that we have multitudes of all-white casts and production members. According to research created by the AAPAC (Asian American Performance Action Coalition)

"86% of all roles on New York City stages went to White actors during the 2018-2019 season, making them the most visible on stage. The stories that are being told in the show are between 76%-89%"

These productions in New York are showing an inaccurate representation of diversity that would reflect our country, which is easy to do when you have an all-white production team that is telling a story that may not even be there's to tell. (Native or minority- period-based plays). This information and data is based in New York, which is one of the progressive areas in the country so imagine the inequality and inequity happening within our country.

BWW: Do you believe BIPOC performers come into the room with less self-confidence than white performers because they have had to cope with a bigoted society in everyday life?

INDIA: It's less about confidence and more about the knowledge that the odds are stacked up against us. Most actors will do their research and find who may/will be in the room during their audition, finding that the entire creative team is white gives the idea that the actor will be viewed in the stereotypical box that most put people of color in. Someone once said the view is different depending on if you are sitting on top of the table or under the table. Let that sink in. So BIPOC people most often come from that "under the table" view.

BWW: Do you think that in addition to empowering BIPOC performers, empowering white performers to call out racism is part of the solution?

INDIA: It is a necessary part of the solution. Do you think BIPOC people are the ones who established a system predicated on racism? No, we are aware based on our country's history, that we did not. It is the privilege that white people have to speak up when they see prejudices or racism in the theatre.

I've been in a rehearsal space where a director "jokingly" threatened to "rip my weave out" If I don't get a stage direction down. Everyone in the room was white, everyone in the town was white, and with it being day one of rehearsal, I had no one to turn to. The entire cast said nothing until I brought it up, it was summarized as "Oh that's just how he is, but he's adopted a child of color, so he's not that bad." As disappointing as that story is, it's not uncommon to receive that type of treatment. Theatre is an elitist industry, that's decades behind the times. The producers, investors, and directors are usually white. Which gives an overwhelming sense of narrowmindedness, and a collective one-track mind where you are more likely to run into prejudices down the line of production. I say to all, speak up if someone is being treated unfairly, make your table diverse especially if you're telling a story that's not yours because it all starts from the inside.

BWW: What does equitable representation in the arts mean to you?

INDIA: So what does equity mean? Let's be clear that equity and equality are two very different concepts. In Equality, we all should get the "same". Inequity, you have to understand the needs of the people to be able to give each what they need as opposed to just blanket giving evenly across the board. Equitable representation is necessary to truly be "inclusive" and what is needed for each population will look more accurate to what is reality, our country is diverse, why not the stage?

Equitable representation in the arts helps with telling a more accurate story where all are being heard especially in a setting of a period piece (not just on stage but also within the production team). Most importantly, it allows children to see people on the stage that looks like them. Early childhood development requires that, to help their self-confidence and self-identity. It is what America looks like, it's a more accurate representation.

BWW: Does your organization address equitable representation backstage as well as on stage?

INDIA: Absolutely! It is just as important that equitable representation is being practiced behind the scenes as it is on stage. If the writer is telling a story of a culture that's not their own, (which we see all the time), it is a must that you have people of that culture involved during the creative process. This allows equal representation, a more accurate storyline, and an enriching process that allows everyone to learn and grow from. BlackLight Community serves not artists on stage, but also artists behind the scenes. On our membership page, provide opportunities for production workers to find paid jobs and network with each other to create work of their own.

BWW: Do you think that empowering the BIPOC arts community is sometimes viewed as a threat to the white art community?

INDIA: We don't focus our energy on that. We cannot control what anyone will view as a threat, and we truly would hope we aren't thought of in that light. What I can tell you is that we didn't go into this thinking "oh how can we piss off the white artist community today" but instead we are of the mind of "how can we empower the POC artists in the theatre community?". We focus our energy there, always. It shouldn't be a threat to make room for others especially because there's more than enough room for everyone.

BWW: What do you feel the average theatergoer needs to understand about the difference between Black theater and plays with Black people in them?

INDIA: Usually, black theatres staff are heavily diversified and their productions are based on culture and celebration. Black theatres also put on diversified known musicals and plays. Plays with black people in them may not have the attributes that Black theatres hold, however, it's not about counting how many black people are in the production, it is more about the consistency of language, the company's mission, and the visual representation that should be held across the board.

BWW: I noticed Black Light is requesting scripts from BIPOC playwrights. Do you believe that having BIPOC writers will result in BIPOC casting?

INDIA: As I've stated it's important to have people of color throughout the casting and production hiring process. Let's say as a white artist, you're writing a show of your own, it's natural to reach out to friends and/or friends to help. If we are honest, those people are most likely within the same cultural demographic as you are. It's easy to collaborate and grow that way. So it's up to you, the writer, the producer, casting director, to look outside of your privileged world and create a structure that has more depth.

BWW: Do you think the primary role of the performing arts is - to enlighten or, to simply entertain?

INDIA: Both! It's important to remember we are here to give the audience an hour and a half to release their stresses and join the world that's being displayed on stage. With any show, there's a storyline and something to walk away with. Whether it's a catchy song in a musical or a twist within the plot that takes the audience by surprise, there's an element of enlightenment. It's a spectrum of how heavy or real the message in the story may be, but there will always be something to take away from a theatrical show.