BWW Flashback: The Very Best of the Late, Great Carol Channing

BroadwayWorld was sad to announce the passing of theatre icon Carol Channing early Tuesday morning. She was most notably known for creating the legendary role of Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly, a role she went on to play in more than 5,000 performances.

A recipient of the 1995 Lifetime Achievement Tony Award, Ms. Channing has been a star of international acclaim since a Time magazine cover story hailed her performance as Lorelei Lee in "Gentleman Prefer Blondes" writing; "Perhaps once in a decade a nova explodes above the Great White Way with enough brilliance to re-illumine the whole gaudy legend of show business." Since her 1948 Broadway debut in Blitzstein's "No For An Answer," her Broadway appearances have included "So Proudly We Hail," "Let's Face It," "Lend An Ear," "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "Show Girl," "Pygmalion," "The Millionairess," "The Vamp," "Four On A Garden," and "Wonderful Town." In addition to receiving a special Tony Award in 1968, she won the Tony Award in 1964 for her legendary portrayal of Dolly Levi in Jerry Herman's "Hello, Dolly!"

To honor her memory, take a look at some of her most memorable performances.

'Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend'

'Little Girl from Little Rock'

'If You Hadn't, But You Did'

'Before the Parade Passes By'

'Hello, Dolly'

'So Long Dearie'

'That's How Young I Feel' 'Jeepers Creepers' 'Cecelia Sisson'

Carol is survived by her son, Channing Lowe and close family member, Sylvia Long. Services have not yet been determined.



In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift/donation to the Carol Channing Theater at Lowell High School (1101 Eucalyptus Dr., San Francisco, California 94132 | (415) 759-3066) or the McCallum Theatre (73000 Fred Waring Dr, Palm Desert, CA 92260 https://www.mccallumtheatre.com/ ) in Carol's honor would be very much appreciated.

