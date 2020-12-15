BWW Flashback: Relive the Greatest Performances of the Late Ann Reinking
The Broadway legend starred in such shows as Chicago, Dancin', Pippin, Bye Bye Birdie, Sweet Charity, and many more.
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away, via the star's sister-in-law Dahrla Reinking. She was 71 years old.
Ann Reinking received the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Chicago. More recently, she served as Choreographer for The Visit on Broadway (2011) and Dance Consultant for An Evening With Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin (2004).
Some of her many theatre credits included: Roxie Hart-Chicago, Encores! NY City Center; Bye-Bye Birdie -nat'l tour opposite Tommy Tune; Bob Fosse's Dancin' (Tony nom.); Sweet Charity (revival); Roxie Hart in Bob Fosse's Chicago; Pippin, Coco, Maggie in Over Here! (Theatre World, Clarence Derwent and Outer Critics Circle Awards), Goodtime Charley (Tony nom.); The Unsinkable Molly Brown. She received the Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Astaire Awards for her choreography of Chicago.
Below, we pay tribute with just a few of our favorite Ann Reinking performances from years past.
"There'll Be Some Changes Made" from All That Jazz:
Ann performs from Bye Bye Birdie with Tommy Tune:
Ann performs "All That Jazz"
Ann performs "Music in the Mirror":
Ann sings from Gypsy:
Ann performs 'We Got Annie":
Ann performs "When Johnny Comes Marching Home":
