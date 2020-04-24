BWW Flashback: Randy Rainbow (Re)Reads Patti LuPone's Autobiography- Patti Finds Out About SUNSET BOULEVARD

Click Here for More Articles on CHEWING THE SCENERY WITH RANDY RAINBOW

What better way to quarantine than with a little bit of Randy Rainbow... as Patti LuPone? That's right, we're flashing back through our archives to bring you episodes from BroadwayWorld veteran Randy Rainbow's series, Chewing the Scenery, in which he performs excerpts from LuPone's beloved 2010 memoir.

Today, watch as she (he) recounts how she found out that she would not be bringing Sunset Boulevard to Broadway.

Randy Rainbow (yes, real name) is a comedian, actor, writer, host and internet celebrity best known for his series of satirical videos, including "Randy Rainbow is Dating Mel Gibson," "Randy Rainbow Works at Chi-fil-A," and "The Kim Davis Cell Block Tango." His political spoofs (including "Randy Rainbow Interviews Donald Trump") have garnered international acclaim and millions of views. His song parody "GOP Dropout" series was called "the best thing about the GOP race" by Dan Savage. His videos have appeared regularly on popular blogs Towleroad, Queerty, Perez Hilton and VH1's Best Week Ever. Randy was a columnist for HX Magazine, one of New York's most prominent gay publications, and has also written for Kathy Griffin.

In his BroadwayWorld exclusive series, Chewing the Scenery, Randy tackled Broadway headlines with his own unique sense of humor. Click here to watch past episodes!





