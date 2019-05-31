2019 AWARDS SEASON
2019 AWARDS SEASON

BWW Flashback: Looking Back on the 60-Year Career of 2019 Tony Nominee Elaine May!

May. 31, 2019  

After a 50 year hiatus from performing on the Broadway stage, Elaine May made her return to much acclaim in the Tony nominated revival of The Waverly Gallery. The show opened in fall of 2018 at the John Golden Theatre, the theatre where May made her Broadway debut with Mike Nichols.

May has made appearances on Broadway, not by acting, but by playwriting, having had three of her plays produced, most recently Relatively Speaking in 2011. Her return to Broadway has garnered much praise and many award nominations including a nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Play at the Tonys.

Look back on her career and her many bits with her comic partner Mike Nichols below!

Elaine May Salutes Mike Nichols at the AFI Life Achievement Award

Screenwriter Robert Towne presents the 2016 Screen Laurel Award to Elaine May:

Elaine May and Mike Nichols on Tax Day Skit:

Mother and Son Skit:

Cooler Talk Skit:



