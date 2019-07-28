BWW Flashback: Harry Connick, Jr. Takes on Broadway with Kelli O'Hara, Brian d'Arcy James, and Jessie Mueller!

From New Orleans to New York, Harry Connick, Jr. is returning to the Broadway stage. As reported earlier this week, Connick, Jr. will bring A Celebration of Cole Porter to the Broadway stage this winter.

Connick, Jr. has appeared on Broadway before in The Pajama Game and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. He also has had two concert productions as well as a musical he wrote, Thou Shall Not, play Broadway.

Harry Connick Jr. has sold millions of albums around the world, won Grammy awards as well as Emmy awards for his performances on the screen, and has been honored with Tony nominations for his work as both an actor and composer for the Broadway stage

With the announcement of his return, take a look at Connick's hits with theatre in the past.

The Pajama Game with Kelli O'Hara

On a Clear Day You Can See Forever

"Hey There" - The Pajama Game

Harry and Brian d'Arcy James Sing The Weirdest Broadway Song

"All I Need Is The Girl" - Gypsy

"On The Street Where You Live" - My Fair Lady

Jessie Mueller and Harry Perform on The View

"Oh! Ain't That Sweet" - Thou Shalt Not





Related Articles