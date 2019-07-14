BWW Flashback: BURN THIS Concludes Broadway Run Today

Click Here for More Articles on Burn This

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the 2019 Tony-nominated revival of Pulitzer Prize winner Lanford Wilson's Burn This will play its final performance today, July 14, at Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44thStreet).

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, the production stars 2019 Tony, Oscar & three-time Emmy Award nominee Adam Driver (Pale), Golden Globe Award winner & Emmy Award nominee Keri Russell (Anna), Tony Award nominee David Furr (Burton) and three-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Larry).

When a mysterious death brings together two unlikely strangers, their explosive connection sparks a chemistry too fiery to ignore. Lanford Wilson's Burn This is a smoldering story of love and raw attraction by one of the most vital playwrights of the modern era.

Before the cast takes their final bows, we're flashing back through the show's Broadway journey!

In December 2017 it was announced that Star Wars star Adam Driver would lead a Broadway revival of Landford Wilson's Burn This. By August 2018, it was announced that Keri Russell would join him in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

The full cast began rehearsals in the spring.

Previews began on March 15 at the Hudson Theatre.

And the show celebrated opening night on April 16, 2019.





