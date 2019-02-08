Up On The Marquee: BURN THIS

The first revival of Pulitzer Prize Winner Lanford Wilson's Burn This stars Academy Award Nominee and three-time Emmy Award Nominee Adam Driver (Pale), Golden Globe Award Winner and Emmy Award Nominee Keri Russell (Anna), Tony Award Nominee David Furr (Burton) and Tony Award Nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Larry).

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, Burn This will begin performances on Friday, March 15, 2019 and officially opens on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Broadway's Hudson Theatre.

Check out photos of the marquee below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



"Burn/This" starring Adam Driver and Keri Russell Theatre Marquee at the Hudson Theatre on February 8, 2019 in New York City.



"Burn/This" starring Adam Driver and Keri Russell Theatre Marquee at the Hudson Theatre on February 8, 2019 in New York City.



"Burn/This" starring Adam Driver and Keri Russell Theatre Marquee at the Hudson Theatre on February 8, 2019 in New York City.



"Burn/This" starring Adam Driver and Keri Russell Theatre Marquee at the Hudson Theatre on February 8, 2019 in New York City.



"Burn/This" starring Adam Driver and Keri Russell Theatre Marquee at the Hudson Theatre on February 8, 2019 in New York City.



"Burn/This" starring Adam Driver and Keri Russell Theatre Marquee at the Hudson Theatre on February 8, 2019 in New York City.



"Burn/This" starring Adam Driver and Keri Russell Theatre Marquee at the Hudson Theatre on February 8, 2019 in New York City.



"Burn/This" starring Adam Driver and Keri Russell Theatre Marquee at the Hudson Theatre on February 8, 2019 in New York City.



"Burn/This" starring Adam Driver and Keri Russell Theatre Marquee at the Hudson Theatre on February 8, 2019 in New York City.



"Burn/This" starring Adam Driver and Keri Russell Theatre Marquee at the Hudson Theatre on February 8, 2019 in New York City.