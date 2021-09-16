BWW Exclusive: Watch Kerry Ellis & Grace Mouat Sing 'It's Never That Easy/I've Been Here Before' from CLOSER THAN EVER

Ginger Quiff Media and BroadwayHD have partnered to bring the Outer Critics Circle Award-winning and Drama Desk Award nominated musical revue of Maltby and Shire's Closer Than Ever exclusively to the platform. The brand-new filmed production will feature X Factor (UK Edition) winner Dalton Harris, along with West End stars including musical theatre icons Lee Mead (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat; Wicked), Kerry Ellis (Wicked; We Will Rock You) and Grace Mouat (Six; & Juliet). The film will be available on BroadwayHD exclusively to subscribers across the globe this September.

Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to premiere a number from the show. Watch as Kerry Ellis and Grace Mouat perform "It's Never That Easy/I've Been Here Before".

A captivating and hilarious song cycle which delves into the trials and tribulations of modern love, Maltby and Shire's Closer Than Ever will take audiences on a journey of lust and romance, marriage and ageing, unrequited love and obsession. This uplifting revue is a relatable and easy-going exploration of what it means to be human and to love - the perfect tonic to the last year or so.

The new production of Closer Than Ever is produced by Thomas Hopkins and Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media and Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley and Gio Messale for BroadwayHD. This exciting reimaging of the cult classic is directed and choreographed by leading television, film and theatre maker Stacey Haynes (The Lion King, Grease and Hairspray: The School Musical) and co-directed by original lyricist and Tony Winner Richard Maltby, Jr.(Miss. Saigon, Big, Ain't Misbehavin), along with Tony Nominee and Academy Award winning original composer David Shire (Big, Saturday Night Fever, Baby).