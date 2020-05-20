BWW Exclusive: Quarantine Qs with SIX Star Andrea Macasaet!

Click Here for More Articles on Quarantine Qs

As quarantine keeps on keeping on, we at BroadwayWorld know that staying positive gets a little bit harder every day. That's why we're checking in with some of Broadway's brightest stars to give you a little bit of inspiration to make it through.

In today's Quarantine Qs, we check in with Andrea Macasaet, who stars as Anne Boleyn in Six on Broadway!

Since this began, have you picked up any new/cool/weird hobbies or habits?

Nothing new cool or weird. Unless you call buying random things on Amazon because TIKTOK told you to do it counts? But I'm just using my time up on things that I didn't have time for while we were in the thick of things during tech/previews. Ex: READING! Wahoo!

What social activity are you missing the most?

I miss going to a lounge to have drinks with my friends!!!

What is your favorite YouTube video that you think will bring other people joy to watch?

I love watching any bloopers from news reporters. They are hilarious.

Are you following anyone on social media who is helping you through this time?

I'm actually doing the opposite - I'm UNfollowing/muting people content that don't make me feel good about myself. A social media purge! Using this time to follow people and content that I genuinely connect with.

What is the first show that you want to see once theatre is back?

I'm open to anything! It usually depends on how I feel? I'll get back to you!

What have you learned about yourself in this time?

I've given myself the space and permission to feel what I feel, when I feel it. Because its OKAY.

