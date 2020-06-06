BWW Exclusive: November Christine Speaks Up About Racism in Theatre

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, our team is committed to to being a substantial part of a collective industry-wide effort to help address racism and white supremacy in the theatre in as many ways as possible; including a number of specific steps of action that we are already at work to implement.

If you are a Black artist or an artist of color and would like to share your stories, your work, and your experiences, or to recommend someone else that we should get in touch with for one of our initiatives, please feel free to email us at contact@broadwayworld.com.

Below, watch as playwright November Christine speaks up about the racism that she has encountered in the theatre industry.

November Christine holds a bachelor's degree in Musical Theatre from the East Carolina University School of Music. An emerging playwright, Ms. Christine is the author of MIRROR|MIRROR THE MUSICAL, as well as her historical hip-hop drama, LEGACY THE MUSICAL, which won "Best of Fest" at the 2018 New York Musical Festival.

Related Articles